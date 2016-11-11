FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Brazil to be careful in wake of Trump market turmoil - minister
#Market News
November 11, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil to be careful in wake of Trump market turmoil - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Friday his government will be careful about reacting to the market turmoil triggered by the election of Donald Trump to the U.S. White House.

The Brazilian real and shares have tumbled since the surprise election of the billionaire businessman and reality TV star on Wednesday due to worries about his policies, which could lead to sharply raising U.S. interest rates. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

