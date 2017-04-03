Brazil's March beef exports down 6 pct - Trade Ministry

BRASILIA, April 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian fresh beef exports fell 6 percent in March from a year ago, according to Trade Ministry data, though a government official said the drop was not due to a scandal involving sanitation inspectors last month.

Brazilian beef exports totaled $404 million in the period, the ministry said in a statement on Monday, adding that pork exports jumped 33 percent to $138 million and chicken exports rose 7 percent to $571 million. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn)