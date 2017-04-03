FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Brazil March beef exports down 2 pct at $404 mln -Trade Ministry
April 3, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 5 months ago

CORRECTED-Brazil March beef exports down 2 pct at $404 mln -Trade Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects percentages on the three types of meat)

BRASILIA, April 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian fresh beef exports fell 2 percent in March from a year ago, according to Trade Ministry data, although a government official said the drop was not due to a scandal involving sanitation inspectors last month.

Brazilian beef exports totaled $404 million in the period, the ministry said in a statement on Monday, adding that pork exports jumped 39 percent to $138 million and chicken exports rose 12 percent to $571 million. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Bill Trott)

