April 6, 2017 / 3:13 PM / 4 months ago

Brazil finds problems in samples from meat plants being investigated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Ministry on Thursday said it has found problems such as salmonella in eight of the 302 samples of meat-based products collected from the 21 meat processing plants being investigated in a corruption probe.

The ministry said it has started procedures to cancel federal operation licenses for the plants where the problems were found. The 21 plants are the target of a probe that revealed that major meatpackers bribed federal health inspectors to allow production and marketing of irregular meat-based products. (Reporting by Cesar Raizer; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)

