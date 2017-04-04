FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Brazil chicken exports fall 4 pct in March after meat scandal -ABPA
April 4, 2017 / 5:34 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil chicken exports fall 4 pct in March after meat scandal -ABPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's total chicken exports fell 4 percent in March from a year earlier, industry group ABPA said in a statement on Tuesday, as countries banned imports from Brazil in the wake of a corruption scandal involving companies and meat inspectors.

Total chicken exports, which include fresh and processed products, reached 386,400 tonnes in March compared with 402,900 tonnes in the same month a year ago, APBA said. Fresh chicken exports to China and Hong Kong fell by 30 percent and 12 percent respectively, ABPA said citing fallout from the probe. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

