Brazil's Meirelles says states spending cap not negotiable
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Meirelles says states spending cap not negotiable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday that a measure to cap future spending by states is not negotiable, striking a tough tone as the government struggles to approve legislation to rebalance public accounts.

The administration has bowed to governors' demands to loosen some austerity measures in exchange for support of a bill that reduces the states' multi-billion dollar debt with the federal government. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga; Writing by Alonso Soto)

