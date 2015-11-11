Brazil needs to continue fiscal adjustment, says Meirelles

BRASILIA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian central bank chief Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday that the government needs to continue with its fiscal adjustment program to overcome economic adversities.

Meirelles added during a speech to businessmen in Brasilia that the Brazilian economy is better prepared now than in the past to face headwinds.

Local media has reported that Meirelles, an orthodox economist widely praised by the market, could replace Joaquim Levy as finance minister in coming months. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)