Brazil's pension reform to be ready in up to 8 weeks -finmin
June 17, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Brazil's pension reform to be ready in up to 8 weeks -finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government could have its pension reform proposal ready in four to eight weeks, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Friday.

In an interview with a local radio, Meirelles said that government official will look into the current minimum wage adjustment formula and its link with social benefits. Economists have criticized lofty annual minimum wage increases as one of the reasons behind high inflation even as the country struggles with recession. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)

