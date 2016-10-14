Brazil finance minister: fuel price cut to help against inflation

BRASILIA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Friday that the decision by the state-run oil company Petrobras earlier in the day to cut fuel prices would have a positive effect on reducing inflation.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is known officially, said it would cut wholesale fuel prices as part of a new policy tracking international benchmarks more closely after politically driven pricing cost the company billions in recent years. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chris Reese)