BRASILIA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s former central bank chief Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday he did not receive a “formal invitation” to take over as finance minister, following local media reports that he could replace Joaquim Levy in coming months.

Meirelles told reporters in Brasilia that he would not comment on such rumors. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chris Reese)