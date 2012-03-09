FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Newest data must be basis for auto talks-Mexico
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 9, 2012 / 7:26 PM / 6 years ago

Newest data must be basis for auto talks-Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 9 (Reuters) - Talks with Brazil over renegotiating a disputed automotive accord must be based on the latest trade data, a Mexican government official said on Friday.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, was responding to a letter sent by Brazil to the Mexican government, which urged Mexico to reduce the value of its annual auto exports to Brazil to $1.4 billion.

The letter, dated March 8, said the proposed quota was the average value of Mexican auto exports to Brazil over the last three years. The Mexican official said auto exports to Brazil were worth some $2.4 billion last year. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)

