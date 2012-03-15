FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico auto trade deal near -Brazil trade minister
March 15, 2012 / 3:26 PM / 6 years ago

Mexico auto trade deal near -Brazil trade minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian Trade Minister Fernando Pimentel said on Thursday that Brazil and Mexico were close to ending a dispute on their bilateral auto trade agreement.

Pimentel made the comments shortly after returning to Brazil from Mexico City, where senior officials from both countries were meeting to resolve the impasse. Pimentel said that Foreign Minister Antonio Patriota had stayed in Mexico to close the deal.

“We’re going to close a deal that will be good for both Brazil and Mexico,” Pimentel told reporters. He said the deal would allow for a “flexible” quota on auto trade, but did not provide further details. (Reporting by Jeferson Ribeiro; Editing by James Dalgleish)

