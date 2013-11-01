FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil's BRF to get 15 pct of Minerva in beef swap
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2013 / 9:26 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's BRF to get 15 pct of Minerva in beef swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian beef producer Minerva SA said in a filing on Friday it will take control of the beef division of meat processor BRF in exchange for 15 percent of Minerva’s capital.

Shares of Minerva, which will get new beef processing assets in areas of Brazil where it does not have a presence, closed up 4.2 percent to 9.90 reais Friday afternoon. Shares of BRF, which posted disappointing results earlier this week, were down 0.9 percent at 52.11 reais.

Abilio Diniz, former head of Brazil’s biggest retailer Grupo Pão de Açúcar, recently took over as BRF’s chairman and said earlier in the week that the company would focus on “optimizing shareholder value” and investing in its areas of production that offer the highest returns.

BRF is one of the world’s largest exporters of poultry.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.