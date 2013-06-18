FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazilian mining regulations to be enforced strictly -minister
#Market News
June 18, 2013 / 4:01 PM / in 4 years

Brazilian mining regulations to be enforced strictly -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 18 (Reuters) - Brazil will strictly enforce all clauses in existing mining rights from here on, ending previous leniency, Mines and Energy Minister Edison Lobão said on Tuesday, after the government announced a bill to reform the national mining code earlier in the day.

The bill proposes to double royalties to up to 4 percent, but specific charges for each product would be determined by President Dilma Rousseff, he said during a news conference after the bill was announced in Brasilia.

