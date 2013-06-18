FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil mine bill to propose keeping old royalty split -congressman
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2013 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil mine bill to propose keeping old royalty split -congressman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 18 (Reuters) - A bill seeking to change Brazil’s 46-year-old mining code proposes maintaining the country’s existing division of mining royalties, a federal congressman who is part of the government’s ruling coalition said on Tuesday.

The bill suggests royalties be divided 65 percent for municipalities affected by mining, 23 percent for producing states and 12 percent for the federal government, said Henrique Fontana after meeting with Mines and Energy Minister Edison Lobão on Tuesday.

Lobão has said recently that the government was considering a wider division of royalties to include payments to non-producing states.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.