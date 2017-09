BRASILIA, June 18 (Reuters) - Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira of Brazil’s Vale SA, the world’s largest iron ore miner, said on Tuesday the government’s plan to double royalties for the mining sector would have a major impact on companies.

The government’s total revenue from mining royalties would rise to $4.2 billion reais ($1.93 billion) from $1.7 billion reais, he said after the bill was announced.