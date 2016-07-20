FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil state law to ban dam used at Samarco mine could pass this year
July 20, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

Brazil state law to ban dam used at Samarco mine could pass this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 20 (Reuters) - A Brazilian state law to ban upstream tailings dams, the design used for the dam that collapsed at the Samarco mine last November, could be passed this year, an environmental official for the state of Minas Gerais told Reuters on Wednesday.

Anderson Silva de Aguilar, the subsecretary for environmental regulation, said Samarco, which is co-owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton, would not be resuming operations this year and might not in 2017 either. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

