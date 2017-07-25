FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil hikes mining royalities to ease budget deficit
July 25, 2017 / 8:05 PM / an hour ago

Brazil hikes mining royalities to ease budget deficit

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's government unveiled sweeping changes to its mining code on Tuesday, boosting royalties in the latest move to reduce a budget deficit amid a sluggish recovery from the country's worst recession on record.

Royalties for iron ore will rise to as much as 4 percent, depending on market prices, from 2 percent currently. The new rules, effective immediately, include the creation of a new agency to oversee the mining industry. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Jake Spring; Editing by Brad Haynes)

