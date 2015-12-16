Brazil confident downgrade temporary, recovery ahead -ministry

BRASILIA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazil will recover its investment grade rating as soon as the economy returns to growth and the government will continue with efforts to make that happen, the planning ministry said in a note on Wednesday.

The ministry said the recession-hit economy is on the path of recovery and its sovereign paper remains a good business for investors. Fitch Ratings on Tuesday downgraded Brazil’s debt to junk as an economic and political crisis deepens in Latin America’s largest country. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)