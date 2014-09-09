FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil says Moody's action inconsistent with recovery
September 9, 2014 / 8:20 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil says Moody's action inconsistent with recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Brazilian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday that Moody’s decision to lower the country’s debt rating outlook did not take into account a recovery of the economy in the second half of the year.

Moody’s revised the outlook on Brazil’s “Baa2” rating to negative from stable due to the risk of sustained low growth and worsening debt metrics. It said it could downgrade the country’s rating if it sees indications the next government will not tighten fiscal policy and if growth remains in a low range of 1 percent to 2 percent. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
