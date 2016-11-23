FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
#Market News
November 23, 2016 / 2:25 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil austerity deal with states to face resistance -Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - An austerity deal between the Brazilian federal and state governments is a positive first step to rebalance public accounts, but its implementation will face challenges at the state level, Moody's Investors Service analyst Paco Debonnaire said on Wednesday.

President Michel Temer agreed on Tuesday to share 5 billion reais ($1.5 billion) in fines with cash-strapped states in exchange for them to adopt reforms to limit expenditures and support a federal pension overhaul. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

