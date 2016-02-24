FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's impeachment talk clouds rating outlook -Moody's
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2016 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's impeachment talk clouds rating outlook -Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Renewed talk of the impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff is again raising uncertainty and clouding the outlook for Latin America’s biggest economy, Moody’s lead country analyst Samar Maziad told Reuters on Wednesday.

Moody’s decided to cut Brazil’s rating by two notches earlier on Wednesday to junk territory, in what Maziad said was not a very common move that reflects the sheer magnitude of the country’s fiscal deterioration. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.