Brazil's impeachment talk clouds rating outlook -Moody's

BRASILIA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Renewed talk of the impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff is again raising uncertainty and clouding the outlook for Latin America’s biggest economy, Moody’s lead country analyst Samar Maziad told Reuters on Wednesday.

Moody’s decided to cut Brazil’s rating by two notches earlier on Wednesday to junk territory, in what Maziad said was not a very common move that reflects the sheer magnitude of the country’s fiscal deterioration. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)