Morgan Stanley names new heads of investment banking ops in Brazil
#Market News
April 23, 2013 / 10:06 PM / 4 years ago

Morgan Stanley names new heads of investment banking ops in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 23 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley on Tuesday announced changes at the top of its investment banking unit in Brazil, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

Eduardo Miras and Alessandro Zema, already senior Morgan Stanley executives in Brazil, will jointly succeed Marcelo Naigeborin at the helm of the investment banking operations there, the memo said.

Naigeborin, the memo said, will now head Morgan Stanley’s investment banking business for all of South America. Naigeborin joined Morgan Stanley in 2009.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

