BRASILIA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The board of Natura Cosméticos S.A., a Brazilian maker of beauty products, has appointed Joao Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira as chief executive officer, the company said on Tuesday in a securities filing.

The board said it had accepted the resignation of Roberto Oliveira de Lima. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by James Dalgleish)