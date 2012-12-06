FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer dies, aged 104
December 6, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer dies, aged 104

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 5(Reuters) - Oscar Niemeyer, a towering patriarch of modern architecture who designed the main buildings of Brazil’s futuristic capital Brasilia and left a worldwide legacy of design, died on Wednesday, aged 104, according to Brazil’s Globo television.

Niemeyer left his stylistic imprint around the world with distinctive and often curvy space-age style. His glass and white-concrete buildings include the United Nations Secretariat in New York, the Communist Party headquarters in Paris and Brasilia’s Roman Catholic Cathedral. (Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Stacey Joyce)

