FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TIMELINE-Fire in nightclub kills 231 in Brazil
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
January 28, 2013 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

TIMELINE-Fire in nightclub kills 231 in Brazil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates death toll)

Jan 28 (Reuters) - A fire killed at least 231 people in a nightclub in southern Brazil on Sunday when a band’s pyrotechnics show set the building ablaze.

Among the deadliest fires at a nightclub was at the Cocoanut Grove in Boston on Nov. 28, 1942, when 492 people were killed. In Brazil, one of the worst fires at an entertainment venue was at a circus in Niteroi in 1961 in which 503 people died after an arson attack.

Following are some of the deadliest fires this century at entertainment venues:

March 29, 2000 - Paradise video parlor, an illegal porn cinema, at Jiaozuo in China’s Henan province. 74 dead.

Dec. 25, 2000 - Mall at Luoyang, China; fire engulfs building workers and Christmas party at discotheque. 309 dead.

Dec. 1, 2002 - La Coajira nightclub in Caracas. 50 dead.

Feb. 20, 2003 - Station nightclub, West Warwick, Rhode Island; fireworks during heavy metal concert. 100 dead.

Dec. 30, 2004 - Republica Cromagnon nightclub, Buenos Aires; flare for New Year party hits foam ceiling. 192 dead.

Jan. 1, 2009 - Santika nightclub, Bangkok; New Year party. 61 dead.

Dec. 5, 2009 - Lame Horse nightclub, Perm, Russia; indoor fireworks ignite wicker ceiling. At least 155 dead.

Jan. 27, 2013 - Kiss nightclub, Santa Maria, Brazil; band had fireworks show. Police say the death toll is 231. (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.