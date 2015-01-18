FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's OAS may face 1.5 bln reais in early debt claims -paper
January 18, 2015 / 5:36 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's OAS may face 1.5 bln reais in early debt claims -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Creditors of Brazilian engineering firm OAS SA could demand early repayment of around 1.5 billion reais ($572 million) in debt after it failed to pay interest on bonds earlier this month, newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo reported on Sunday citing an OAS document.

The company’s cash and marketable securities were estimated at 1 billion reais as of Dec. 31, 2014, according to Fitch Ratings. The agency downgraded OAS debt by five notches to ‘C’ after it missed a coupon payment on its bonds maturing 2021.

OAS estimated the total debt eligible for early repayment claims in a letter to one of its bondholders, Credito Corporativo Brasil, to explain its efforts to restructure obligations with its creditors, Estado said.

OAS spokespeople did not respond to a request for comment.

$1 = 2.62 Brazilian reais Reporting by Silvio Cascione

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
