Brazil judge accepts formal charges against Marcelo Odebrecht

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian judge Sergio Moro on Tuesday accepted formal charges against Marcelo Odebrecht, chief executive of engineering group Odebrecht SA, as part of an ongoing investigation into bribery at state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

Odebrecht was charged with corruption, money laundering and criminal conspiracy and is now considered a defendant, according to a statement from the press office of the federal court in the southern state of Parana. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Editing by David Gregorio)