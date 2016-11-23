FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Brazil's Odebrecht, prosecutors sign plea, leniency deal, Globo says
#Market News
November 23, 2016 / 4:50 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil's Odebrecht, prosecutors sign plea, leniency deal, Globo says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian engineering group Odebrecht SA has signed a leniency agreement and a plea deal with prosecutors, Globo TV network reported on Wednesday.

A press representative for the prosecutor-general's office said it had no new information and will not comment on potential plea deals. Newspaper Valor Econômico had earlier said Odebrecht was close to signing a leniency agreement under which it would pay around 7 billion reais in fines. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

