9 months ago
Brazil's Odebrecht executives to sign deal with prosecutors - source
#Market News
November 23, 2016 / 6:55 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil's Odebrecht executives to sign deal with prosecutors - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Executives of Brazilian engineering conglomerate Odebrecht will sign a plea bargain deal with federal prosecutors on Wednesday or Thursday, a source close to the negotiations told Reuters.

Odebrecht, at the center of Brazil's biggest-ever graft scandal, is also close to an agreement on a leniency deal that would allow it to bid again for government contracts, and this deal should be signed within a few days, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

