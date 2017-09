RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - OGX Austria GmbH, which owns 100 percent of OGX Petróleo e Gás SA bonds in circulation, agreed to delay a debt payment to March 25 from Sept. 25, OGX said in a securities filing.

As a result of the decision, the chance of OGX going into default with OGX Austria has been put off, the statement said. OGX is controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista.