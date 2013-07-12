FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's oil regulator to analyze OGX's Tubarão Azul offshore field
July 12, 2013 / 5:36 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's oil regulator to analyze OGX's Tubarão Azul offshore field

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s oil regulator ANP said on Friday that it would analyze the economic viability of the Tubarão Azul offshore oil field, where concession holder OGX Petroleo e Gas is considering shutting down.

ANP said that if it decides the field is viable, it will require OGX to submit a timeline for development. If OGX does not want to make further investments, the field could be re-auctioned, the regulator said.

Earlier this month, OGX said it was considering ending production from Tubarão Azul, its only producing offshore field, in 2014. Output from the field has not met company or market expectations.

ANP director Magda Chambriard said the agency would analyze the field’s three wells and, if it finds the field economically viable, it would require OGX “to resubmit a timeline for developing the field.”

If OGX disagreed and did not consider Tubarão Azul worth investing in further, “it would have to return the field,” and the ANP could then attempt to re-auction it, she said.

Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, who has built his shipbuilding, mining and energy empire around OGX, is facing increasing pressure as lenders focus on the growing credit risks of his operations.

OGX shares were trading at 0.52 reais on Friday. The stock peaked at 23.39 reais in December 2010.

