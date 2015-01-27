FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oi bondholders approve Portugal Telecom sale to Altice with conditions
January 27, 2015

Oi bondholders approve Portugal Telecom sale to Altice with conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Debt holders of Oi SA , Brazil’s most indebted phone carrier, approved the sale of merger partner Portugal Telecom’s Portuguese assets to rival Altice Portugal, subject to some conditions, according to a securities filing late Monday.

The company said bondholders determined that proceeds from the sale must be used to help consolidate the telecommunications industry, for paying down debt, or a combination of both.

Oi will call another bondholder meeting for Feb. 12. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Larry King)

