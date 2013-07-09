Brazil's Grupo Oi suspends debt sale plans -filing

July 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecommunications conglomerate Grupo Oi SA requested the suspension of a registered debt offer that could have reached 1 billion reais ($441.99 million), the company said in a statement to the local regulator on Tuesday.

Oi said it was suspending the possible debt sale due to “the need to adjust the schedule of the offer to fit current market conditions.”

In June, the company made a request to the regulator for a possible debt sale that could top 1 billion reais.