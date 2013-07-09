FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Grupo Oi suspends debt sale plans -filing
July 9, 2013

Brazil's Grupo Oi suspends debt sale plans -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecommunications conglomerate Grupo Oi SA requested the suspension of a registered debt offer that could have reached 1 billion reais ($441.99 million), the company said in a statement to the local regulator on Tuesday.

Oi said it was suspending the possible debt sale due to “the need to adjust the schedule of the offer to fit current market conditions.”

In June, the company made a request to the regulator for a possible debt sale that could top 1 billion reais.

$1 = 2.2625 Brazilian reals Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

