7 months ago
Brazil to allow Societe Mondiale to return to Oi board
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
January 6, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 7 months ago

Brazil to allow Societe Mondiale to return to Oi board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecoms watchdog Anatel on Friday is expected to allow board members appointed by minority shareholder Societe Mondiale to return to the board of struggling wireless carrier Oi SA, a source familiar with the decision told Reuters.

Anatel in November temporarily suspended two Oi board members appointed by Societe Mondiale on suspicion they had participated in meetings and influenced decisions affecting the carrier without permission. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; writing by Alonso Soto; editing by Jason Neely)

