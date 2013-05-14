Brazil oil auction sets new record for upfront bonuses

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s oil regulator, ANP, said that bidders in its oil auction on Tuesday broke the 2007 record for upfront bonuses, with companies pledging 2.425 billion reais ($1.21 billion) for exploration and production rights of oil blocks so far.

Brazil’s Petrobras, France’s Total and Norway’s Statoil together agreed to pay 130 million reais ($65 million) for the rights to the ES-M-669 block off the coast of Brazil’s state of Espirito Santo, 24 times the minimum bidding price.