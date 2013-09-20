FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil Energy Minister confident Libra oil auction will succeed
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2013 / 7:40 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil Energy Minister confident Libra oil auction will succeed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Energy Minister Edison Lobão on Friday said Brazil’s government is convinced that next month’s auction of rights to the Libra offshore oil area will be a success, despite lackluster interest from some of the world’s biggest oil companies.

Earlier this week, Brazil’s national oil regulator, the ANP, said only 11 companies had agreed to pay the 2.05 million real ($927,601) registration fee. The government had expected more than forty companies to take part.

Companies including Exxon Mobil Corp, BP Plc, BG Group Plc, Chevron Corp and other investor-owned oil companies chose to stay away, while Asian state-owned companies, such as India’s Oil & National Gas Corp Ltd, Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional, or Petronas , and China’s CNOOC Ltd, registered.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.