Brazil Energy Minister confident Libra oil auction will succeed

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Energy Minister Edison Lobão on Friday said Brazil’s government is convinced that next month’s auction of rights to the Libra offshore oil area will be a success, despite lackluster interest from some of the world’s biggest oil companies.

Earlier this week, Brazil’s national oil regulator, the ANP, said only 11 companies had agreed to pay the 2.05 million real ($927,601) registration fee. The government had expected more than forty companies to take part.

Companies including Exxon Mobil Corp, BP Plc, BG Group Plc, Chevron Corp and other investor-owned oil companies chose to stay away, while Asian state-owned companies, such as India’s Oil & National Gas Corp Ltd, Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional, or Petronas , and China’s CNOOC Ltd, registered.