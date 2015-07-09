FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil says 17 companies interested in upcoming oil rights auction
July 9, 2015

Brazil says 17 companies interested in upcoming oil rights auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s oil regulator ANP said on Thursday that 17 companies from eight countries are interested in bidding for oil exploration and production rights in an upcoming auction.

Half of those companies are considered large operators of oil exploration blocks, ANP director Magda Chambriard told reporters in Rio de Janeiro without naming the companies.

Brazil’s 13th round auction of oil exploration rights is scheduled for Oct. 7. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, writing by Walter Brandimarte, Editing by Franklin Paul)

