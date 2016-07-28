Brazil to sell oil rights near areas Petrobras seeks to sell -ANP

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazil plans to sell rights to new oil exploration and production areas at an auction in 2017 adjacent to existing blocks where state-led Petroleo Brasileiro SA seeks to sell all or part of its stake, regulator ANP said on Thursday.

Magda Chambriard, director-general of the ANP, said her agency plans to revise rules regarding the amount and nature of Brazilian goods and services owners of exploration and production blocks must buy as a condition of their leases. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Daniel Flynn)