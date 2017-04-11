FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil plans to auction four pre-salt areas around November
April 11, 2017 / 2:45 PM / 4 months ago

Brazil plans to auction four pre-salt areas around November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's National Energy Council, a body in charge of setting long-term energy policy goals, decided on Tuesday that a third round of pre-salt auctions in four areas in the Santos and Campos Basins will be held by November.

The four pre-salt areas for the November auction include Pau-Brasil, Peroba, Alto de Cabo Frio Oeste and Alto de Cabo Frio Central prospects, the council said in a document. Mines and Energy Minister Fernando Coelho Filho said at a news conference in Brasilia that the round could help raise about 4.5 billion reais ($1.4 billion).

$1 = 3.1447 reais Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer

