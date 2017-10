RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian plans to auction new oil exploration and production rights are unlikely to happen this year, an official with Brazil’s mines and energy ministry told Reuters on Monday.

“This year is very unlikely,” Marco Antonio Martins de Almeida, the ministry’s oil, natural gas and renewable fuels secretary said in Rio de Janeiro. “We need four months to arrange an auction and we are already in August. Or in other words, we are at the limit.”