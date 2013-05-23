FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil oil prospect Libra has up to 42 bln barrels of oil -ANP
May 23, 2013

Brazil oil prospect Libra has up to 42 bln barrels of oil -ANP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Libra prospect in the subsalt area that will be auctioned in the second half of October has between 26 billion and 42 billion barrels of in-place oil, Magda Chambriard, director of the ANP oil agency said on Thursday.

“This is really different; it’s very big,” she said of a column of oil in the prospect thought to be 326 meters deep.

Recoverable oil in the prospect could be 8 billion to 12 billion barrels, which would make it the biggest discovery in Brazil, Chambriard said.

