RIO DE JANEIRO, April 15 (Reuters) - Brazil should auction production-sharing contracts for oil-exploration rights in its subsalt region near Rio de Janeiro every two years, the head of the country’s oil regulator told reporters in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.

The regulator’s chief, Magda Chambriard, also said that a planned sale of oil exploration rights in mature areas to small and medium-sized oil companies will likely happen in 2014.