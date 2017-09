RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France’s Total SA said on Monday it will bring 3 billion reais ($1.4 billion) into Brazil to pay for its share of the up-front bonus needed to sign a contract to help develop a giant oil area off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

The cash is expected to enter the country within a month, said Magda Chambriard, the head of the ANP oil regulator.