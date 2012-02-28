FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Repsol-Sinopec, Petrobras find oil in Brazil-filing
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2012 / 11:55 PM / 6 years ago

Repsol-Sinopec, Petrobras find oil in Brazil-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A consortium led by a joint venture between Spain’s Repsol YPF, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp and Norway’s Statoil found oil at an offshore well in Brazil, state-controlled oil company Petrobras said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

Petrobras, which is a minority partner in the venture, said the consortium struck oil at the BM-C-33 bloc located 195 kilometers (122 miles) east of Brazil’s coast. The well, which is within an area known as Pão de Açúcar, is part of the country’s so-called subsalt reserves discovered in 2007 that lie several miles beneath the seabed under a thick layer of salt rock.

Repsol and Sinopec together own 35 percent of the area’s exploration rights, the same stake owned by Statoil. Petrobras has a 30 percent stake in the consortium.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.