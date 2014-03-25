FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil expects to hold 1 oil-rights auction by mid 2015-ministry
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 25, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil expects to hold 1 oil-rights auction by mid 2015-ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 25 (Reuters) - Brazil expects to hold one oil-rights auction by the middle of 2015, Marco Antônio Martins Almeida, the petroleum secretary of Brazil’s energy ministry, said on Tuesday.

Almeida also said at an event here that a new contract for 5 billion barrels of offshore oil and natural gas that state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA bought from Brazil’s government in a 2010 oil-for-stock swap will only be signed next year after the company, also known as Petrobras, declares areas bought in the swap commercially viable.

The Franco offshore area purchased in the 2010 deal has more oil and gas resources than originally expected, Almeida added. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.