Brazil says halts production at P-37 platform after leak reported

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday it halted production at the Campos Basin’s P-37 platform, which produces 30,000 barrels of oil a day, after an oil workers’ union reported a leak.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said it had identified oil floating around the platform and halted production preventively.

Union FUP, whose workers are currently striking, said the leak started on Tuesday.