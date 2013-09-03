FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil maintains October date for Libra offshore oil auction
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2013 / 10:17 PM / in 4 years

Brazil maintains October date for Libra offshore oil auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s auction of exploration and development rights in the country’s massive offshore Libra field will continue to be on Oct. 21, national oil regulator ANP said on Tuesday, after suggesting last week it could be delayed.

The regulator reaffirmed the original date of the sale in rules for the upcoming auction published on Tuesday.

The highly-anticipated auction, the first for rights to oil in Brazil’s vast subsalt region, will also be the first to be conducted with so-called “production sharing” contracts.

The contracts, mandated by a 2010 law, give the government greater control over the oil in subsalt fields, known as such because of their location beneath deep layers of salt on the ocean floor.

The Libra field, located off the shore of Rio de Janeiro, is estimated to hold 12 billion barrels of recoverable oil.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.