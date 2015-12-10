FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's ANP asks govt. to extend Petrobras' Marlim field rights
#Market News
December 10, 2015 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's ANP asks govt. to extend Petrobras' Marlim field rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s oil industry regulator ANP on Thursday asked the government to extend the concession to operate the giant Marlim offshore oil field of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA that is scheduled to expire in 2025.

In October, Marlim, in the Campos Basin east of Rio de Janeiro, produced an average 204,000 barrels a day of oil and natural gas equivalent making it Brazil’s No. 5 oil field by output, according to ANP data. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira, writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

