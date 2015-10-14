FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil cuts oil output outlook; says fuel imports to continue
October 14, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil cuts oil output outlook; says fuel imports to continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s oil regulator ANP cut its outlook for petroleum production in Brazil to 4 million barrels a day in 2025 or 2026 from 4.5 million barrels a day in 2022, the agency’s director general Magda Chambriard said on Wednesday.

Chambriard, speaking to reporters in Rio de Janeiro, also said that she expects Brazil to be importing 400,000 barrels a day of vehicle fuels, primarily gasoline, in 10 years and that the ANP is studying a plan to renew some oil-rights concessions granted to state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA early. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
